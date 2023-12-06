Mind your business and respect yourself – Afia Schwar fires NDA over sidechick Seyram (Video)

- Advertisement -

After Naana Donkor Arthur, also known as NDA, mocked Adablah over her court case loss, Deborah also hit back hard and also mocked her autistic child, Charlton, as well as her other kids.



Following Deborah’s attack on NDA’s kids, Ghanaians slammed her for mocking NDA’s kids when they’ve done nothing to her but many Ghanaians.



However, others also said once NDA attacked Deborah she had the right to fight back if she wanted.

READ ALSO: Lady exposes popular married celebrity for infecting her with HIV

Afia Schwar

As we all know, Afia Schwar who’s always on the wrong side of history has decided to throw her weight behind Seyram.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



During a TikTok live session, Afia Schwar slammed NDA for attracting unnecessary insults on herself.



As stated by Afia Schwar, Adablah had the right to slam NDA because she did not mind her business. She said people online should learn to mind their business.

However, Ghanaians have dragged her for being brainless because according to them, if she was minding her business, she wouldn’t have commented on the trending saga.

Not to talk about the fact that historically, she has never minded her business and is always talking about others!

“Are u also minding your business by making this video?” one fan slammed her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Deborah Seyram finally apologises to Maa Linda after insulting her basabasa

READ ALSO: Maa Linda apologises to Deborah Seyram after the sidechick rained heavy insults on her (Video)