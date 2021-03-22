My music career will be as legendary as my father Nana Acheampong- Gyakie

- Advertisement -

Rising Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong known by her stage name Gyakie is confident that her music career will be just as legendary as her dad’s.

Born to the legendary singer and member of the celebrated Lumba Brothers, Nana Acheampong, Gyakie is walking in her father’s stead as an artiste.

Asked by Nigerian blog Bella Naija on Twitter whether she feels any pressure coming up musically because of her dad’s legacy, Gyakie mentioned that she felt destined to leave a mark as great as her dad’s.

Gyakie’s hit song Forever has propelled her to stardom and her career is getting ready to take off as Nigerian artiste Omah Lay hopped on the remix of that same song.

The young songstress recently went on a media tour in Nigeria to promote her music and also work on collaborations.

She has been spotted rolling with the likes of Omah Lay and Mayorkun in pictures on her social media.

Meanwhile, Gyakie’s exact response to whether her father’s success weighs on her craft was, ”Not at all! My Dad is the legendary Nana Acheampong and I believe he has created a mark in music and done a great job. I feel like I’m on a new road which eventually, god willing, will be a legendary one.”

The remix to Gyakie’s song Forever featuring Omah Lay is currently enjoying lots of airplay and is doing well on the charts.