Medikal may have awoken his beef with Kumasi based rapper, Strongman Burner after teasing that his new dog resembles the latter.

The rapper whose La Hustle song is currently making waves all over social media made this statement while on Okay FM.

Speaking to host Abeiku Santana, the rapper spoke extensively about the controversy surrounding his marriage, the VGMAs, and criticism from fans.

In response to what his thoughts were about Kwesi Arthur usurping him to the best rapper crown at this year’s VGMAs in a category that had Eno and Sarkodie, Medikal stated that the Tema based rapper deserved the award for his hard work in the year under review.

Again, he added that since Kwesi is a brother a win for him is obviously a win for both of them.

Abeiku then asked about Medikal’s little Twitter altercation with female rapper Eno who laid a claim on being the best rapper in Ghana today.

Medikal expressed that by sending her a VGMA keyholder on Twitter as her own award after her loss, he was not trying to downplay her hard work but was only messing around.

The Borla Bird hit crooner added that he is not worried about Strongman hopping on a song with Eno and Sister Derby in what was adjudged a diss song to him after himself and the former Sarkcess Music signee quashed their heated beef.

After what seemed like a jab to Strongman, MDK mentioned that unless a rapper was richer than his wife, any swipes taken at them is irrelevant and will not be responded to.

Nonetheless, the host asked about his new dog who is named El Chapo. Medikal in a sarcastic reply said that the dog kinda resembles Strongman.

The rapper’s ten-track EP dubbed Island was named after his newly born daughter.