Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has disclosed his primary purpose in his life to his over 4 million fans on Instagram.

The 31-year-old internet sensation in a post said his sole aim is to snatch married men from their partners and use them as he desires.

According to the male barbie, once he has snatched and acquired what he wants from the men, he will dump them and move on to the next one.

He took to the ‘Gram to share a new photo of himself with the caption:

”I have one purpose in life, ask me what it is? To snatch people husband, after using them I’m gonna dump them. See body now.”

In related news, a JHS girl believed to be just 15 years of age has revealed in an interview that her only dream and aspiration in life is to end up like actress and repented slay queen Moesha Budong when she grows up.

As disclosed by the naive girl, her friends have started addressing her as a slay queen because of the way she dresses and carries herself around.

Explaining why she wants to be like Moesha, she detailed that she wants to live a luxurious and lavish life, mostly showing off her expensive clothes and cars.

She additionally revealed that she will go in for a Brazilian Butt Lift if he grows just like Moesha did.