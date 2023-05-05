type here...
My son said the truth – Fotocopy Father discloses

By Qwame Benedict
The father of Ghanaian singer Fotocopy who also doubles as his manager has shared his view about his son’s behaviour which many netizens find to be disrespectful.

Fotocopy was in the news recently after opening stating that he hates Kuami Eugene for turning down his request for a collaboration.

Later the musician came out to apologize to the Lynx Entertainment signee when they met on Abeiku Santana‘s show.

Fast forward, Fotocopy during a separate interview revealed that Abeiku Santana forced him to apologize to Kuami Eugene when in actual fact Kuami Eugene was supposed to apologize to him.

Following these comments, netizens bashed, referred to him as disrespectful, and tagged him as insolent.

This forced Fotocopy and his management to release a press statement apologising to Kuami Eugene and Ghanaians.

His father Qwaachi during an interview addressing the issue mentioned that they were forced to offer the first apology.

According to him, the comment his son made was the truth because truly they were forced to apologize to Kuami Eugene during that interview.

He also disclosed that he taught his son never to lie and that is what his son is doing adding that maybe the approach may be wrong but all he said is true.

    Source:Ghpage

