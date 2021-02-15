type here...
GhPage Lifestyle My wife bites me when she climaxes during sex-Rev Obofour
Lifestyle

My wife bites me when she climaxes during sex-Rev Obofour

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Rev.Obofour wife
Rev.Obofour wife
- Advertisement -

Rev. Obofour has spoken of how he and his wife Queen Ciara get busy under the sheets.

In a special Val’s day edition of the Duvet Show on GHOne, the preacher and his wife reminisced about their love journey so far.

In response to what attracted him to his wife, Rev Obofuor mentioned that Queen Ciara was a catch for him mainly because of her huge behind.

The founder and General overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel said that although his wife possessed everything he looks for in a woman, her curves caught his attention first.

He added that later he was convinced that Ciara was the one because she was so respectful and insightful.

Queen Ciara, on the other hand, stated that she found the man of God very handsome upon meeting him.

”When we first met he went straight ahead to tell me he wanted to marry me. Just like that. I was only 22 at the time and he looked very handsome,” she said.

Furthermore, the host Nancy Adobea asked the couple who makes the most noise in the bedroom.

Obofuor responded by saying that his wife aside from moaning during intercourse bites him when she is climaxing.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The preacher called Christians who run away from conversations about sex hypocrites. He expressed that sex is an important part of human existence and so people should rather embrace it.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, February 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News