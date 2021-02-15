My wife bites me when she climaxes during sex-Rev Obofour

- Advertisement -

Rev. Obofour has spoken of how he and his wife Queen Ciara get busy under the sheets.

In a special Val’s day edition of the Duvet Show on GHOne, the preacher and his wife reminisced about their love journey so far.

In response to what attracted him to his wife, Rev Obofuor mentioned that Queen Ciara was a catch for him mainly because of her huge behind.

The founder and General overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel said that although his wife possessed everything he looks for in a woman, her curves caught his attention first.

He added that later he was convinced that Ciara was the one because she was so respectful and insightful.

Queen Ciara, on the other hand, stated that she found the man of God very handsome upon meeting him.

”When we first met he went straight ahead to tell me he wanted to marry me. Just like that. I was only 22 at the time and he looked very handsome,” she said.

Furthermore, the host Nancy Adobea asked the couple who makes the most noise in the bedroom.

Obofuor responded by saying that his wife aside from moaning during intercourse bites him when she is climaxing.

The preacher called Christians who run away from conversations about sex hypocrites. He expressed that sex is an important part of human existence and so people should rather embrace it.