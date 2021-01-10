- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has revealed in an interview that his wife is planning to sue Hon Ursula Owusu.

We are all aware at the unfortunate event that happened at the Parliament house on Wednesday evening when the NDC which happened to be the minority side in the 7th Parliament occupied the majority seat of Parliament.

Upon the arrival of the NPP MP’s, they decided tdo fight fot their seats but the NDC MP’s refused to let them have the seat focing the fmr minister of communication to sit on the Hon. Akandoh.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM evening news, he reveal that his wife wasn’t happy with the image of Ursula sitting on his laps in Parliament that evening.

According to him, due to this his wife “has threatened to sue Madam Ursula Owusu for sexual harassment”.

Hon. Akandoh in a seperate interview revealed that he wasn’t able to walk for sometime due to the huge tundra of the Hon minister.

He however denied reports that he was hard-on when the minister sat on him in the Chamber.