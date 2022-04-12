type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel finally responds to Afia Schwarzenegger amid claims of blackmailing Mahama
Entertainment

Mzbel finally responds to Afia Schwarzenegger amid claims of blackmailing Mahama

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mzbel has finally given it back to Afia Schwarzenegger after she came at her in an interview.

The two have not been on good terms for only God knows how long. We can say both hate each other with passion.

In Afia Schwar’s recent interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix, the self-acclaimed queen of comedy expressed the strong hatred she has for Mzbel.

The comedienne in the convo with Zionfelix disclosed the reason why she loathes Mzbel with much intensity. She revealed that Mzbel blackmailed former president John Dramani Mahama.

“I hate her, I hardly use such words on human beings. I hate her with a passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama and I will rejoice when she dies”, Afia Schwarzenegger stated.

In the wake of this episode, Nana Tornado descended heavily on Afia Schwarzenegger for attacking Mzbel in her latest interview with Zionfelix.

Nana Tornado in a viral video rebuked Afia Schwarzenegger for saying she will rejoice when Mzbel dies because she hates her with passion.

He further in the fast trending video rubbished claims that Mzbel blackmailed former president John Mahama as Afia Schwar feels guilty for turning her back on the NDC and is looking for an opportunity to go back.

In a reply post, an unperturbed Mzbel has stated that at this stage of her life, she will not associate herself with any drama because it is embarrassing.

This she means to say that the jabs Afia Schwar is throwing at her are of no use to her and thus won’t go to the gutters with her.

    Source:GHPAGE

