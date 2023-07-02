type here...
Mzbel holds a traditional naming ceremony for her new baby

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mzbel-outdoors her baby
Mzbel-outdooring
In a customary Ga ceremony, Ghanaian artist MzBel formally outdoored her newborn child.

After making her pregnancy known to the public two weeks ago, the actress announced the birth of her child exactly one week ago today.

MzBel is pictured in white holding the infant on her lap in a photo shot from the Kpodziemo at the Ga family’s baby christening ceremony.

Also Read: Mzbel welcomes a baby girl; Shares first adorable video online

It is now official that the baby’s name is Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

See the photo below:

Read More: I will never post my baby daddy online – Mzbel reveals after delivery

    Source:Ghpage

