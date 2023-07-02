- Advertisement -

In a customary Ga ceremony, Ghanaian artist MzBel formally outdoored her newborn child.

After making her pregnancy known to the public two weeks ago, the actress announced the birth of her child exactly one week ago today.

MzBel is pictured in white holding the infant on her lap in a photo shot from the Kpodziemo at the Ga family’s baby christening ceremony.

It is now official that the baby’s name is Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

See the photo below:

