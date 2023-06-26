type here...
Mzbel welcomes a baby girl; Shares first adorable video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaian veteran songstress, Mzbel, has pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing the joyous news of the arrival of her beautiful baby girl.


The diva has proudly showcased her newborn and documented the entire birthing process through a post she shared on her IG page.

Recall that just a few weeks, the 43-year-old singer, known for her hit song “16 Years,” shared pictures of herself on social media looking heavily pregnant.


This sudden revelation of her pregnancy was a delightful shock to her dedicated fan base, as Mzbel had managed to keep the news under wraps until then.

Mzbel captioned the post “An adventure is about to begin” on her Instagram page yesterday, 25th June 2023, and it has gathered over 2000 comments.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

