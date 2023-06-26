- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur professionally known as Mzbel has recently opened up about her decision not to reveal the identity of her baby girl’s father.



In a recent interview following her delivery, Mzbel explained that her past experiences with social media have made her cautious about sharing personal details, including her partner’s identity.

Mzbel expressed concern that social media has the potential to tarnish and disrupt good things in life.

She firmly stated her intention to refrain from posting pictures or disclosing information about her baby’s father.



The singer and songwriter cited the presence of numerous malevolent individuals on social media who might have negative comments or ill intentions towards her partner.

In the midst of these considerations, Mzbel has shared a video capturing the entire birthing process of her adorable baby girl.



Despite sharing this intimate moment, Mzbel remains steadfast in her resolve to shield her baby’s father from the public eye, prioritizing the protection of her family’s privacy and well-being.

