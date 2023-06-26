type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI will never post my baby daddy online - Mzbel reveals after...
News

I will never post my baby daddy online – Mzbel reveals after delivery

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur professionally known as Mzbel has recently opened up about her decision not to reveal the identity of her baby girl’s father.


In a recent interview following her delivery, Mzbel explained that her past experiences with social media have made her cautious about sharing personal details, including her partner’s identity.

Mzbel expressed concern that social media has the potential to tarnish and disrupt good things in life.

READ ALSO: Mzbel welcomes a baby girl; Shares first adorable video online

Mzbel welcomes a baby girl; Shares first adorable video online


She firmly stated her intention to refrain from posting pictures or disclosing information about her baby’s father.


The singer and songwriter cited the presence of numerous malevolent individuals on social media who might have negative comments or ill intentions towards her partner.

In the midst of these considerations, Mzbel has shared a video capturing the entire birthing process of her adorable baby girl.


Despite sharing this intimate moment, Mzbel remains steadfast in her resolve to shield her baby’s father from the public eye, prioritizing the protection of her family’s privacy and well-being.

READ ALSO:  “I will fear no evil” – Mzbel says as she walks and flaunts naked Pregnant belly in public

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mzbel announces pregnancy with a baby bump

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 26, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.5 ° F
    75.5 °
    75.5 °
    75 %
    1.9mph
    100 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways