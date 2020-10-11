- Advertisement -

Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has stated that she has reported Afia Schwarzenegger to the Ga Traditional Court.

The ‘Saucy Girl’ crooner indicated that she summoned her former best friend to the spiritual court because she is fed up with the lies Afia Schwar spreads about her.

Mzbel stated that she will not entertain such disrespect and insult from Afia Schwar hence her decision to report her to the traditional court.

She explained that the traditional court is effective because one cannot lie because you will swear before the gods.

“I have summoned Afia Schwarzenegger to the Ga Traditional Court because I have fed up with the lies she always spreads about me.

Anytime she gets the chance to go on the radio or tv, she insults or lies against me. I want it to end so I have reported her to the spiritual court”, Mzbel revealed.

As usual, Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to Mzbel summons as he described her as a ‘bitch’ in a sarcastic video.

Watch the video below;

She also seized the opportunity to hurl insults at Nana Tornado, describing him as gay.

Afia Schwar further stated that Mzbel and Nana Tornado are just jealous of her fortune.