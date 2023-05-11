- Advertisement -

MzGee, the new face of United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) seem unperturbed about the possible overthrow of herself from the seat as Host by Deloris Frimpong Manso – DELAY.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka DELAY is reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee as the host of the TV station’s most-watched United Showbiz program.

It’s alleged that the management of UTV approached DELAY with a juicy deal which she couldn’t resist hence, she proceeded to sign a contract worth over Ghc 500,000 with them.

In the latest post, MzGee shared a beautiful photo of herself in a green outfit wearing nice makeup accompanied by a caption that indicates that she is never worried about the news of DELAY allegedly set to come to UTV.

She wrote: “Some say, Wednesday is more like Win this day! Others say, Wednesday is half way to the weekend! Then, I saw a quote that says, Wednesday is like Monday in the middle of the week! Well, whichever you subscribe to is valid because it is Wednesday!“

