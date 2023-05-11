type here...
MzGee shares first reaction after news of Delay taking over from her at UTV trends

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
MzGee (L) Delay (R)
MzGee, the new face of United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) seem unperturbed about the possible overthrow of herself from the seat as Host by Deloris Frimpong Manso – DELAY.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka DELAY is reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee as the host of the TV station’s most-watched United Showbiz program.

It’s alleged that the management of UTV approached DELAY with a juicy deal which she couldn’t resist hence, she proceeded to sign a contract worth over Ghc 500,000 with them.

In the latest post, MzGee shared a beautiful photo of herself in a green outfit wearing nice makeup accompanied by a caption that indicates that she is never worried about the news of DELAY allegedly set to come to UTV.

She wrote: “Some say, Wednesday is more like Win this day! Others say, Wednesday is half way to the weekend! Then, I saw a quote that says, Wednesday is like Monday in the middle of the week! Well, whichever you subscribe to is valid because it is Wednesday!

    Source:GHPAGE

