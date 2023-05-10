Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay is reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee as the host of the TV station’s United Showbiz program.

Although this report is yet to be confirmed by Delay herself, some social media users who have come across the rumours have expressed their excitement about the pending move.

According to them, Delay’s takeover from Mzgee will be a great move because of her impeccable command over the Twi language and how she controls her guests.

READ ALSO: #VGMA24: Amerado gives shout out to Delay after winning rap award

Media personality Delay

Recall that a few weeks ago, it was rumoured on social media that Delay was set to exit Wontumi FM because she hasn’t been paid for months.

Well, it’s alleged that the management of UTV approached her with a juicy deal which she couldn’t resist hence, she proceeded to sign a contract worth over Ghc 500,000 with them.

Although Mzgee is an amazing show host but the comments on social media suggest Delay will do a better job than her due to her enviable years of experience.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo exposes Mcbrown and Mzgee for buying fake views on Facebook