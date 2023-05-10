type here...
Delay speaks for the first time on her alleged move to UTV to take over from MzGee

By Mr. Tabernacle
It is said that Deloris Frimpong Manso DELAY the Media Queen Solomon is set to join Despite Media’s United Television to anchor the United Showbiz Show aired on Saturdays.

According to unconfirmed reports, Delay is set to take over from Mzgee who also took over from Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Netizens are already excited as they say it will be great to see Delay host the show because of her impeccable control over the Twi language and how she handles her guests.

It’s alleged that the management of UTV approached her with a juicy deal which she couldn’t resist and proceeded to sign a contract worth over Ghc 500,000 with them.

Although Mzgee is an amazing show host the comments on social media suggest that Delay will do a better job than her due to her enviable years of experience.

Well, Delay has dropped a first subtle reaction since the claims of her move to UTV went widespread across social media.

The virtuoso media personality shared a beautiful photo of herself on her Instagram page with a caption that netizens have taken to be her statements amid the news of her move.

She wrote: “THE BIG MAN!

    Source:GHPAGE

