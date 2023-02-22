MzVee reveals being partially blind

- Advertisement -

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee has disclosed for the first time that she is partially blind.

The Songstress has revealed her eye condition gives her trouble seeing the audience when she is on stage performing.

MzVee in an interview on Joy Prime TV mentioned as a result of her eye condition she started wearing spectacles when she was eight years old.

Mzvee further disclosed that she finds it difficult to see well whenever she is performing and often has to strain her eyes to catch a glimpse of her audience.

Her condition is frightening, Mzve says that it has helped her in a way because when she is on stage and doesn’t see the crowd due to her partial blindness, it calms her nerves and makes her perform without any form of tension.

“I don’t see when I am performing unless I take a really good look and stare, but not really,” she said.

It helped me when I started music and I was very nervous about the crowd because, when I got on stage, I will not see anybody,” she added.

Despite it helping her to overcome anxiety, her condition has caused her a few embarrassing moments, such as tripping on staircases.

“I have tripped a few times when climbing the staircases,” she revealed.