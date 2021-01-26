- Advertisement -

The Ga traditional council are not leaving any stone unturned in the quest to punish Ghanaian songstress Belinda Ekua Amoah known to many as Mzbel.

The whole thing started when Mzbel who used to be a close friend to Afia Schwarzenegger reported her to them over some allegations.

Weeks after they failed to carry out Mzbel’s task, she came on live TV to state that the fetish priest had duped her of Ghc 2000.

But the PRO of the Naa We Wulormor in his reaction denied duping Mzbel explaining that Mzbel wanted them to kill Afia Schwarzenegger but since they couldn’t do that they called her to come for her money which she has failed to come.

According to the PRO of the Naa We Wulormor, Mzbel lied and as such they would deal with her for lying against the fetish priest.

Last week, a group of fetish worshippers stormed the premises of Depite Media to curse Mzbel videos of them performing their rituals circulated on social media.

A new video has once again emerged on social media this time the group stormed a cemetary propably to continue cursing Mzbel since their curse on the road didn’t work.



Afia Schwarzenegger after seeing the video took to her social media page to express how happy she is at the turn of events.

She posted: “Still enjoying my Esther 7:10 grace. ..May that grace speak for you.”

See screenshot of her post below: