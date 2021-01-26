type here...
GhPage Entertainment Na We priestesses storm cemetery to drop more curses on Mzbel
Entertainment

Na We priestesses storm cemetery to drop more curses on Mzbel

By Qwame Benedict
Na We storms cemetery to drop more curses on Mzbel
Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel
- Advertisement -

The Ga traditional council are not leaving any stone unturned in the quest to punish Ghanaian songstress Belinda Ekua Amoah known to many as Mzbel.

The whole thing started when Mzbel who used to be a close friend to Afia Schwarzenegger reported her to them over some allegations.

Weeks after they failed to carry out Mzbel’s task, she came on live TV to state that the fetish priest had duped her of Ghc 2000.

But the PRO of the Naa We Wulormor in his reaction denied duping Mzbel explaining that Mzbel wanted them to kill Afia Schwarzenegger but since they couldn’t do that they called her to come for her money which she has failed to come.

According to the PRO of the Naa We Wulormor, Mzbel lied and as such they would deal with her for lying against the fetish priest.

Last week, a group of fetish worshippers stormed the premises of Depite Media to curse Mzbel videos of them performing their rituals circulated on social media.

A new video has once again emerged on social media this time the group stormed a cemetary propably to continue cursing Mzbel since their curse on the road didn’t work.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Afia Schwarzenegger after seeing the video took to her social media page to express how happy she is at the turn of events.

She posted: “Still enjoying my Esther 7:10 grace. ..May that grace speak for you.”

See screenshot of her post below:

Afia Schwarzenegger screenshot
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
55 %
3.8mph
89 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News