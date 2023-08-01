- Advertisement -

Naa Ashorkor, a well-known media figure in Ghana, has announced her decision to leave her position as a broadcaster on Gabby Asare Darko’s owned Asaase Radio.

In the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2023, she made an announcement on her social media accounts about her resignation.

It has been three wonderful years of working with the broadcaster situated in Cantonments in Ghana’s capital city of Accra, Naa said in the post she wrote to make the announcement.

She also expressed her gratitude to all of her listeners during her time at Asaase Radio and expressed her excitement for the future.

She posted: “Today I say goodbye to my family at Asaase Radio. It’s been three beautiful years serving you on 99.5. My deepest appreciation to you all. Excited about what the future holds.”

See the screenshot of her post below:

