- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man has shocked many after announcing plans to hold a burial for his late dog known as Mr Dodoo.

From what we gathered, Mr Dodoo and his owner have been so close that they bonded together and its loss came as a big blow to the owner.

Looking at the bond they shared while alive, he decided to organise a befitting burial for the dog just like how he would have done if it was to be a human being.

Also Read: R2bees and Efya only know how to smoke with Wizkid nothing else – Bulldog

Looking at the funeral banner that surfaced on social media, the funeral of the dead dog comes off on August 21, 2023, followed by its burial at the Awudome Cemetary.

See the funeral banner below:

Also Read: Davido and Chioma welcome their second baby

Check out some comments below:

@Memphis_SZN: “Similar to my grandfather’s dog…. The dog’s name was Whisky… He was 11yrs before he died. My grandfather called all Uncle’s and Auntie’s (all 12 of of his children) and organized a mini funeral/party for Whisky….”

@Delbona: “I have a dog I see as a family member now ,been with us for more than 13years . I will be tempted to do same ?”

@almost6ftvc: “It was one of them stray dogs with homes. So everybody in the hood knew him. A real one. He will be missed. Rip Dodoo”

@Blue_Cheese0: “For dog to reach 15 years be miracle. How this one reach 24??”

@KwadwoBruno: “24 is worth celebrating honestly ?”

Read More: Rev Owusu Bempah to sue Nana Agradaa