A Ghanaian PhD is currently seeking funds to finish off his education in the United States after his scholarship was revoked for attacking people from the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the source, the student identified as Derrick Boadi Sakyi has for some years now been a hater against the LGBTQ community and this is seen on his social media handle Twitter to be precise.

Recently, he launched an attack on an LGBTQ activist who is also a Ghanaian and identified as Papa Kojo.

It continued that Papa Kojo decided to check on Derrick’s profile to see who he was dealing with and found out Derrick just started his PhD program in Biological Science at Ohio University in the United States.

A quick search showed that Derrick was on a scholarship that was meant for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities.

Seeing this, he reported Derrick to the scholarship secretariat with evidence to back his claims and this resulted in the revocation of his scholarship.

He posted: “One guy sent me death threats and I just checked his profile. He’s been inciting hate for years…in one of his most recent tweet, he confessed setting up gay men to be beaten and blackmailed and said if Ama allows him to correctively rape her, he’ll get get her to the bar.

“I’ve found his name and details on LinkedIn and he moved to the US two weeks ago to start a PhD in Ohio. I want everyone to hold on tight because this TL is about to get bloody messy af in the coming days. ?,”

See the screenshot of his report below:

