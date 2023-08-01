type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian PhD student loses scholarship in the US after hate attack on...
Entertainment

Ghanaian PhD student loses scholarship in the US after hate attack on LGBTQ community

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Man sad and photo of LGBTQ community happy
Man-and-LGBTQ-community
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian PhD is currently seeking funds to finish off his education in the United States after his scholarship was revoked for attacking people from the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the source, the student identified as Derrick Boadi Sakyi has for some years now been a hater against the LGBTQ community and this is seen on his social media handle Twitter to be precise.

Recently, he launched an attack on an LGBTQ activist who is also a Ghanaian and identified as Papa Kojo.

Also Read: Man plans to organise a befitting burial for his late dog

It continued that Papa Kojo decided to check on Derrick’s profile to see who he was dealing with and found out Derrick just started his PhD program in Biological Science at Ohio University in the United States.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

A quick search showed that Derrick was on a scholarship that was meant for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities.

Seeing this, he reported Derrick to the scholarship secretariat with evidence to back his claims and this resulted in the revocation of his scholarship.

He posted: “One guy sent me death threats and I just checked his profile. He’s been inciting hate for years…in one of his most recent tweet, he confessed setting up gay men to be beaten and blackmailed and said if Ama allows him to correctively rape her, he’ll get get her to the bar.

Also Read: Menzgold customers petition President Nana Addo to arrest NAM 1

“I’ve found his name and details on LinkedIn and he moved to the US two weeks ago to start a PhD in Ohio. I want everyone to hold on tight because this TL is about to get bloody messy af in the coming days. ?,”

See the screenshot of his report below:

Read More: Davido and Chioma welcome their second baby

Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
light rain
75 ° F
75 °
75 °
92 %
2.6mph
100 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways