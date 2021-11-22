type here...
Nadia Buari celebrates her eldest daughter’s birthday in grand style – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Nadia Buari and her daughters
Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, who has refused to show the faces of her daughters for reasons best known to her has left smiles on the faces of her fans with these adorable photos.

Over the weekends, the mother of 4 celebrated the birthday of her eldest daughter who is now 7 years old in a grand style.

Citing from the photos, the birthday party was held in her plush house and no outsider was invited in order to maintain the mystery around her kids.

In one of the photos, Nadia hugged her daughter so tightly and as usual, she ensured that the girl’s face is kept hidden in the photos.

Most Ghanaians who have chanced on the bewitching photos have showered praises actress and her beautiful daughters.

She captioned the photos as;

“Today we partyyyyyyyyyyyyyy….. HBD NSB

Source:GHpage

