News

Nalerigu MP loses son in final year in medical school

By Qwame Benedict
Hon Alhaji Seidu Issifu Baba
The member of Parliament for Nalerigu-Gambaga Hon Alhaji Seidu Issifu Baba has lost his son who in his final year at the Medical school in an accident.

According to reports, the son of the MP was one of the people who died in the accident on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Earlier report from the campus revealed that two students have died in an accident and have left three students in critical condition.

Little did we know that one of the people who lost their lives is the son of the honourable member of Parliament.

The report further stated that plans were being made by the NDC MP and his family to bury the young man in line with Islamic customs.

Source:Ghpage

Monday, March 29, 2021
