- Advertisement -

Former repertoire manager for the defunct Zylofon Music, Bulldog, has proposed that a giant statue should be erected in honour of Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to Bulldog, no businessman both in times past and presently has helped the music industry more than Nana Appiah Mensah.

READ ALSO: Bulldog is still my boss – Shatta Wale

Speaking about NAM 1’s heavy impact on our showbiz industry during an interview on HITZ FM’s ‘U Say Weytin’ program, Bulldog praised Nana Appiah Mensah for injecting huge sums of money into our creative industry.

According to Bulldog, NAM 1 had great plans and was keenly working to put Ghana music at the top until the MenzGold saga took place.

He bragged about the success of Shatta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ music video and how it changed the view about Ghana music.

He said;

“Zylofon was responsible for those international plugs… I was head of Zylofon as the CEO of Zylofon Music. Shatta came to meet me at Zylofon and we signed him on and there was a deliberate attempt to push every Zylofon act… check Shatta Wale’s Gringo. Have you seen anything like that in the history of Ghana?”

READ ALSO: Prophet Adom Kyei acquires NAM 1’s Zylofon FM

“Apart from the fact that I lost my funds with Menzgold, no record label had come like Zylofon. He bought cars and houses and gave them money. NAM1 deserves a statue in Ghana for what he did for the entertainment space.”

“All these numbers these boys are running would have been done way before. Here we are, we had to cut our own trees down and let foreign ones grow.”