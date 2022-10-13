- Advertisement -

After Bulldog’s projection that Black Sherif’s album will be more successful than both Shatta Wale and Sarkodie’s yet-to-be-released albums – The SM boss went on a ranting spree on the internet.

In a series of posts on his Facebook pages, he described Bulldog as foolish without mincing words.

Shatta’s comments have led to a continuous exchange between the two. Even yesterday, Bulldog took to his Facebook page to take a deep swipe at Shatta Wale.

READ ALSO: Stop being bitter, honour those who honour you – BullDog tells Shatta Wale

Bullgod further gave counsel that the ‘On God’ hitmaker must stop being bitter and thus start to be happy for everyone and also be content with all he has.

He again intimated that Shatta Wale will definitely reach the greatest mile in his career but it can be achieved only if he learns to honour those who honour him.

Unhappy with Bulldog’s comments, fans of Shatta Wale have also been insulting the artiste manager with the slightest opportunity that they get.

Shatta Wale who is definitely not happy with how his fans have launched an attack on Bulldog has cautioned them to take it easy on his former manager.

In a new post on his Facebook wall, he wrote; Please no one should say I sack bulldog, he is still my big boss, I only told him what “FACT” meant! He is a big brother to me so please!! Thank you

READ ALSO: Bulldog reacts to Shatta Wale’s insults

Many social media users strongly believe Shatta Wale and Bulldog’s banter is a planned beef to promote the musician’s upcoming album titled GIFT OF GOD.