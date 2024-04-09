type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah gave me Sandra Ankobia in exchange for a fridge- Henry Fitz

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Big Boy Henry Fitz has made a shocking disclosure about media personality and general manager of EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah.

The alleged scammer claims it was through Nana Aba Anamoah that he got to know Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah.

According to him, Nana Aba Anamoah linked him and Serwaa Amihere during his wedding ceremony, saying that they had sex the night after his wedding.

Henry went on to add that after he had had numerous sex with Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba came to the picture again, this time, to link him to another friend, Sandra Ankobiah.

He shockingly disclosed that Nana Aba wanted to give him Sandra Ankobiah in exchange of a fridge, which he refused.

In his elaboration, Henry said that Nana Aba wanted him to buy a fridge for her, so, to get the fridge as soon as possible, she decided to give Sandra Ankobiah to him.

Meanwhile, neither Nana Aba nor Sandra Ankobiah has responded to these claims.

Source:GH PAGE

