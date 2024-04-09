Sponsor the education of your girlfriends- man says after marrying lady he sponsored in school

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man identified as Endurance Goddy Martinz is in a state of melancholy after leading his long-time girlfriend to the alter.

Sharing the news with friends and followers, the Nigerian man stated that he and his girlfriend started dating when the lady was still a student.

He noted that even though he had heard stories of ladies disappointing men who took care of them during their education, he still gave it a try and decided to support his girlfriend through her education.

Goddy claims he supported his girlfriend financially by paying her school fees, and helping her to buy books and others.

According to him, unlike other ladies out there, his girlfriend agreed to marry him after he had successfully completed school.

He used the opportunity to tell Ghanaians to gather vhim and sponsor the education of their loved ones, saying that not every girl out there is an ungrateful being.

He wrote “As a man, if they succeed in telling you that it is not your job to sponsor your Babe to school. They have scammed you. Meet my bae. Endurance Goddy Martinz I took her for enrollment while dating, & today, I am married to an ex-copper. Congratulations my forever love. Yours is already a favor market!”