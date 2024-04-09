Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after accident

- Advertisement -

After spending weeks in jail following his recent accident, comic Ghanian actor, Funny Face has been granted bail.

To anyone at sea, Funny Face around 8 pm on 24th March 2024 knocked down about 5 people with his Hyundai Atos cars.

This led to the arrest of the actor, making him spend some weeks in jail to facilitate investigations.

Per new development on the matter, Funny Face has been granted a 120, 000 cedis bail.

The news was made known by the head of the Legal Affairs Desk of Joy FM, Richard Kojo Nyarko.

Speaking during the midday news today, Mr. Richard said “We went to the Kasoa-Akweley district court where comedian Funny Face was put before the court. It was an in-camera hearing, so we are told he had been granted bail in the sum of GH?120,000.”

Updating the public on the current condition of the victims, he said “We are also told by police prosecutors that four of the victims of the accident are responding to treatment, so they have been discharged. The other one is currently recuperating.”