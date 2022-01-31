- Advertisement -

Ace broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has entreated people to treat others with love and respect, especially in their sad and down moments.

Her heartwarming comment on Twitter comes around the same time Nana Abena Korkor Addo, who lives with bipolar disorder, dropped her latest list of men who have removed her dross in the bedroom.

Although Nana Aba did not mention names in her awe-inspiring message, many had suggested that she was lending support to Abena Korkor in a subtle way following her suspected relapse.

READ MORE: Abena Korkor lists the number of men Serwaa Amihere has slept with that she has also slept with – Video

The tweet read: “Wish people well. Pray and support them when they’re down. Having fun with their sad moments makes you insensitive and rattlebrained. Be kind. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to everyone. Love and kindness are never wasted.”

The post on social media Sunday has been greeted with countless emotional and extolling reactions from users from all walks of life.

SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW

Abena Korkor, who is a former TV presenter and a mental health advocate, in the last 72 hours took social media to shake tables with her 2022 list of men who have had their way with her.

Her latest comeback was despite apologising to Nana Aba Anamoah and Ghanaians on UTV for her past actions that have destroyed many relationships.

SEE ALSO: Emotional moment as Abena Korkor apologises to Nana Aba Anamoah on UTV over ‘false accusations’

In a self-recorded video that went rife in minutes, she disclosed that she knows some men who have slept with her and also managed to get into bed with GHOne news anchor, Serwaa Amihere.

According to Abena Korkor, most of the big and affluent men who hold high positions in our society secretly sleep with the ladies in the media and later pitch them against themselves.

She also managed to land some stray bullets on celebrated slay queen lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah.

READ ALSO: Top Ghanaian footballer’s name appears in Abena Korkor’s new list of men CHOPPERS – Video

Abena Korkor who is still on her journey of exposing men who take advantage of women in a separate post on Instagram wildly alleged that former Ghanaian professional footballer, Sammy Osei Kuffour, has also had sex with her before.

As alleged by Abena Korkor in the caption she attached to a picture she shared on her IG page which captures Sammy Osei Kufuor in the shot, the former Blackstars player calls for sex anytime he’s in the mood.

She also asserted that Sammy Osei Kuffuor lies to her just to get sex by pouring fabricated love stories into her ears.

And after he sleeps with her for 10/ 15 minutes, he later sacks her without giving her money for transportation.