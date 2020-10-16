type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nana Addo has done what Donald Trump couldn’t even do - Prince...
Entertainment

Nana Addo has done what Donald Trump couldn’t even do – Prince David Osei

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Nana-Addo(L)-Prince-David-Osei(M)-Donald-Trump(R)
Nana-Addo(L)-Prince-David-Osei(M)-Donald-Trump(R)
- Advertisement -

Prince David Osei fanatical with the many achievements of the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has said that the party deserves another term of office.

The movie star in this light has eulogized the President once again stating that he has done what current US President Donald Trump couldn’t do, thus he’s the best in governance.

Backing his statements on why he thinks, Prince David Osei indicated that H.E Nana Addo has handled the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Ghana very well more than other heads of government, Donald Trump inclusive.

When COVID came, people thought things would go bad but everything is fine… even the US President couldn’t provide free water and electricity as Nana has done”.

Again David Osei recorded Free SHS, Free water and subsidized electricity, digitization of the economy, etc the Government has done as reasons why Nana is the best.

He reiterated that Ghana needs a leader who will at all times be there or his people and regardless of the situation stick by his promises, there is no other than Akufo-Addo, for this reason, all should vote for him.

He made these statements whiles speaking in a live Instagram video. In his concluding remarks, Prince David called on his fans, the youth and all Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo in the forthcoming elections. 

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 16, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
5.4mph
75 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News