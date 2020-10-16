Nana Addo has done what Donald Trump couldn’t even do – Prince David Osei

- Advertisement -

Prince David Osei fanatical with the many achievements of the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has said that the party deserves another term of office.

The movie star in this light has eulogized the President once again stating that he has done what current US President Donald Trump couldn’t do, thus he’s the best in governance.

Backing his statements on why he thinks, Prince David Osei indicated that H.E Nana Addo has handled the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Ghana very well more than other heads of government, Donald Trump inclusive.

“When COVID came, people thought things would go bad but everything is fine… even the US President couldn’t provide free water and electricity as Nana has done”.

Again David Osei recorded Free SHS, Free water and subsidized electricity, digitization of the economy, etc the Government has done as reasons why Nana is the best.

He reiterated that Ghana needs a leader who will at all times be there or his people and regardless of the situation stick by his promises, there is no other than Akufo-Addo, for this reason, all should vote for him.

He made these statements whiles speaking in a live Instagram video. In his concluding remarks, Prince David called on his fans, the youth and all Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo in the forthcoming elections.