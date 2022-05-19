- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian female con artist, Nana Agradaa has stepped up her game once again citing a hilarious video that is currently trending on the internet.

The fetish priestess who claims to be a new born again Christian has been fired from Ghanaians for trying to extort money from her gullible church members.

In this trending video, Nana Agradaa told her congregation that they have to purchase membership forms in order to be considered valid church members.

According to her, buying the 300 cedis form is a must for each of her church members because that is the only way to be deemed as a true Christian.

Alot of sensible and discerning Ghanaians who have come across this video have called out Nana Agradaa for trying to milk her church members with this new fraud scheme.

According to them, her new antics are no different from her infamous sika gari scam.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

@Fobi6 – Ah to become a church member too one has to pay moni???? Boi

@impellah – Ad3n membership card in churches edru 100gh anaa

@Paulinatadana – Azatana promax