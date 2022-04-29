- Advertisement -

Slay queen fetish priestess who now claims to be an evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa has been caught red-handed in a fast trending video performing rituals on her church members.

Nana Agradaa’s sudden and shocking repentance raised a lot of eyebrows because it happened just days after she was arrested over her sika gari scam.

Alot of questions have been raised about the genuineness of Nana Agradaa’s repentance and this fresh video has cemented the claims critics made that now Evangelist Mama Pat hasn’t given her life to Christ as she wants us to believe.

In the video, Nana Agradaa can be seen reciting some incantations on a piece of white cloth.

After the incantations, she threw the piece of white cloth at the church members who were busily dancing during the praises and worship session in front of the alter.

The white piece of cloth appears to be like an enchanted handkerchief but we can’t completely say it’s inherently true or false.

It is believed that Nana Agradaa wants to turn her church members into sheep so that she can control them with ease and rip them off their wealth in the form of harvest, offertory and tithes.

It’s very difficult to defend Nana Agradaa due to her past record of being a notorious fraudster who used black magic on her clients.