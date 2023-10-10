Nana Agradaa buys a brand new Benz for Angel Asiamah after revealing that she’s sleeping with him (Video)

- Advertisement -

Just about two weeks ago, Ghanaian fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa stirred massive social media reactions after confirming a romantic relationship with her junior pastor, Asiamah.

Agradaa has moved on so quickly after calling it a quit with her husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng.

In a series of videos that trended on social media, Nana Agradaa openly confessed that she is sleeping with Asiamah.

She went on to heap praises on him for being good in bed and also being loyal for the past two years she has known him.

As disclsoed by Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah looks straight into her eyes when he’s ejaculating because he’s a loving and caring man.

Nana Agradaa further revealed that anytime they are done having intercourse, Angel Asiamah asks her if she enjoyed the intimacy to which she always replies in the affirmative YES.

In the early stages of the affair, Nana Agradaa has gifted Angel Asaimah a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

As seen in a new circulating clip, Angel Asaimah can be seen cruising inside his new whip with immense happiness.

Watch the video below to know more…

