type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Wonitwaasidi" - Nana Agradaa Says After Praying For Kwesi Arthur
Entertainment

“Wonitwaasidi” – Nana Agradaa Says After Praying For Kwesi Arthur [Watch]

By Albert
Nana Agradaa prays for Kwesi Arthur, promises to promote
- Advertisement -

Fetish priestess-turned-evangelist Nana Agradaa has laid her hands on Kwesi Arthur as a form of prayer for the young rapper.

At a meeting in the studios of Okay FM where Kwesi Arthur was there to promote his new album “Son of Jacob”, Nana Agradda used the opportunity to bless him.

Per the video, Nana Agradaa laid her hands on Kwesi Arthur’s thickly dreadlocked hair and mentioned that his life is blessed.

After the prayer session, there was a conversation between the two where Kwesi Arthur mentioned his new album to her.

When she heard the name “Son of Jacob”, Nana Agradda exclaimed, ” Oh, that’s a gospel album and it will definitely do well.”

Kwesi Arthur also convinced her about the fact that the ‘Son of Jacob” album has a track titled “Adom” which has some gospel feel about it which would definitely resonate with Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agraada promised to promote the album on her television channel.

Nana Agraada concluded by taking a dig at her critics who fail to acknowledge her after she had set a trend.

Watch Full Video Below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur’s’Son of Jacob” album has received mixed reception after its release on April 22, 2022.

While some commended him for a good job, others believe he could have done better.

However, the album has been topping the Apple Music Chart Ghana since it came out.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 25, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    0.6mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News