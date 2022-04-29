- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has attacked her old-time nemesis Rev Owusu Bempah once again in a post that has been spotted on her IG page.

According to Nana Agradaa, Rev Owusu Bempah has a hidden son and he’s trying all his best to keep him from the public domain.

Sharing a picture of the cute boy on Instagram, Nana Agradaa added that there’s no need for Rev Owusu Bempah to conduct a DNA test on the boy because he’s his photocopy.

The now evangelist of God further named one Naana Brown as the mother of the cute boy.

To wit, Nana Agradaa means that the respected man of God who always preaches about morality cheated on his wife and had a son with Naana in the process of their daily knacking.

Nana Agradaa’s wild accusations on Rev Owusu Bempah might be false looking at how the two of them have beefed each other and uses the tiniest opportunity they get to destroy themselves.