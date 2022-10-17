- Advertisement -

Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa has finally been granted bail in the same of GH¢ 50,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court after her arrest on 9th October.

The former fetish priestess was granted bail just this morning after she pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

Although Nana Agradaa has been granted bail but she will still remain in custody because she’s facing charges at a different Circuit Court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

With her other cases, she’s set to reappear in court on October 26, 2020.

As part of the bail conditions set by Mr Acquah, the three sureties must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

Additionally, she is to report to the police every Wednesday.

The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2022.

