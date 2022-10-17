type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNana Agradaa granted bail
News

Nana Agradaa granted bail

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa
- Advertisement -

 Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa has finally been granted bail in the same of GH¢  50,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court after her arrest on 9th October.

The former fetish priestess was granted bail just this morning after she pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa celebrates her birthday on remand

Although Nana Agradaa has been granted bail but she will still remain in custody because she’s facing charges at a different Circuit Court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

With her other cases, she’s set to reappear in court on October 26, 2020.

As part of the bail conditions set by Mr Acquah, the three sureties must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

Additionally, she is to report to the police every Wednesday.

The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2022.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa remanded in police custody again

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 17, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.1 ° F
    83.1 °
    83.1 °
    66 %
    1.9mph
    26 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News