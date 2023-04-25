type here...
Nana Agradaa jabs Ayisha Modi after her recent attack

By Qwame Benedict
In a recent video that is currently viral on social media, Evangelist Mama Pat, better known as Nana Agradaa, made fun of socialite Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi, a businesswoman and financier in show business, has been in the news all week for the wrong reasons.

Agradaa claims that Ayisha’s brain has been impacted by her buttocks surgery, which is why she feels the need to fight at every chance she gets.

Ayisha revealed last year that she had surgery for medical reasons. She returned to social media after a few months away with enormous hips and a trim waist.

Nana Agradaa also claimed the surgery has damaged the brain of Ayisha Modi.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

