- Advertisement -

A lady has decided to take revenge on a boyfriend who caused her to lose her womb after several abortions by marrying him without telling him the truth.

According to the source, the lady and her now husband committed several abortions while they were dating and this caused the lady to lose her womb.

Their relationship ended after some time but the lady never revealed to the man that due to her constant abortions, she has lost her womb and can’t give birth again unless a miracle happens.

Also Read: Never marry a woman who hates her father – Man warns

Before their breakup, the lady had committed a total of 6 abortions for this same man.

Fast forward, they met again after their break up and decided to patch things up and get back together as lovers.

Their comeback ended up with marriage with the lady still not informing him about her inability to give birth to their future children.

The source disclosed that the lady confided in her friend about the situation and stated that she couldn’t bear the repercussions alone that was why she decided to marry her husband so they can both share in the pain.

Also Read: Eno Barony is not my size when it comes to rap – Medikal

Her friend who couldn’t keep the issue to herself took to her social media handle to share it with her friends.

The post reads “My friend got married without a womb today. She did six abortions for him only to end up breaking up with her.

She found a way to reconcile with him and hid her status from him. She said they must suffer the consequences together, by hook or crook.”

Read More: Cheat on your boyfriend if he’s not able to give you 100 cedis every day