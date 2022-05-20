- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu formerly known as Nana Agradaa has hit back at critics who chastised her for charging her church members 300 cedis each.

The self-acclaimed Evangelist indicated that it is her church and has every right to take any decision she desires.

In justifying why she is charging her church members 300 cedis, she explained that her church is an expensive ministry hence her decision to take such action.

Nana Agradaa further stated that she will soon increase the membership card to 500 cedis as she will not give any attention to her critics.

“It is my church and I can decide what to do with it, I don’t give a damn about what anyone says. When you register with 300 cedis as a church member, your problem becomes my problem.

I don’t mind if only 10 people register as church members. My ministry is an expensive one which is why I charge and I will soon increase it to 500 cedis”, Nana Agradaa asserted.

ALSO READ: Nana Agradaa busted for charging her church members 300 cedis each (Video)

Watch the video below;

This comes after a Nana Agradaa was seen in a viral video telling her congregation to purchase membership forms in order to be valid church members.

According to her, the membership forms which cost 300 cedis is compulsory for all her church members.

Nana Agradaa came under heavy criticism as Ghanaians believe this is just her new scheme of frauding her church members.