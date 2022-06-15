Nana Agradaa replies Mona Gucci after reportedly storming Nogokpo 

- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has replied Mona Gucci after reportedly storming Nogokpo to allegedly curse her following their brawl on the internet.

Nana Agradaa and Mona Gucci’s beef started after the TV show host commented on the former fetish priestess’ marriage brouhaha and advised her to stop washing her dirty linen on the internet.

The comments from Mona Gucci apparently didn’t go down well with Nana Agradaa who dropped a video to warn Mona Gucci to stay out of her business.

Mona Gucci came to reply Nana Agradaa’s threats and this consequently turned tier feud into a blood-shed one after Nana Agradaa dropped an audio of Mona begging her for money for her rent.

Mona Gucci rubbished the wild claims from Nana Agradaa that she came to her to beg for money for her rent.

According to Mona Gucci, the audio Nana Agradaa shared on the internet to disgrace her was planned therefore it’s not what it appears to be.

Nana Agradaa has replied Mona Gucci once again to end it all and on her authority, the counter screenshots Mona Gucci shared to redeem herself are fake.

She confessed that she can’t even type the words in the screenshots Mona Gucci claims she’s the one who sent them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Agradaa has taken over the clout chasing from Afia Schwar and Shatta Wale. She’s always in the trends list for unhealthy reasons.