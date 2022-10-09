- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has been accused again of allegedly scamming her church members with an updated ‘sika gari’ format.

information gathered indicates the former fetish priestess has revived her “Sika Gari” scheme and has successfully swindled her first set of victims in her church.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money, hoping to have it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

Videos obtained by GHPage give an account of an aggrieved group of people wailing and protesting at her church premises in Weija to demand a refund of their money.

Nana Agradaa has finally spoken and according to her, the trending reports about her with regard to reviving her sika gari are false.

According to Nana Agradaa, it is the work of the devil and some enemies to destroy her church by accusing her of scamming her church members but they will woefully fail.

She assured Ghanaians ad her fans that her Church is still in session and hasn’t collapsed as reported by some people and news outlets.

The self-styled preacher is a former fetish spiritualist and a notorious con artist who claimed to have repented in April 2021, after years of duping unsuspecting victims.

The born-again Christian later founded the Heavenway Champion International Ministry in Weija, which attracted many members within a few months after its opening.

It comes as a surprise that people still fall for her shenanigans and end up being short-changed of their hard-earned money.