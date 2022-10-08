- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, better known as Nana Agradaa, has been accused of allegedly defrauding members of her church with her infamous money-doubling scam.

Information gathered indicates the former fetish priestess has revived her “Sika Gari” scheme and has successfully swindled her first set of victims in her church.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money with the hope of having it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up being disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

Videos obtained by GHPage give an account of an aggrieved group of people wailing and protesting at her church premises in Weija to demand a refund of their money.

The self-styled preacher is a former fetish spiritualist and a notorious con artist who claimed to have repented in April 2021, after years of duping unsuspecting victims.

The born-again Christian later founded the Heavenway Champion International Ministry in Weija, which attracted many members within a few months after its opening.

It comes as a surprise that people still fall for her shenanigans and end up being short-changed of their hard-earned money.