Controversial preacher Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has promised to beat the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour if they should meet one-on-one in town.

Readers are fully aware that the two haven’t been on good terms for a long time with each throwing shades at the other at any least given chance.

Their new fight was renewed after Rev Oboufour invited street preacher Suro Nyame to his church to preach to his congregation last Sunday.

Suro Nyame touched on a lot of things including occultic stuff but looks like Nana Agradaa wasn’t pleased with the preacher or his preaching for that day even though the preacher never mentioned her name.

According to Nana Agradaa who recorded a video to share her displeasure, Suro Nyame was shading her but failed to mention her name and dared him to come out and mention her name without beating around the bush.

Well, she has now taken her fight to Rev Obofour who invited Suro Nyame to his church threatening to beat him if they should ever cross paths.

Nana Agradaa mentioned that she was going to beat him mercilessly and leave him with blood coming out of his mouth.

She also continued that she is going to prove to him that she doesn’t just beat people on social media but she beats people off social media as well.

Watch the video below:

