Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has been re-arrested by personnel from the Ghana Police Service shortly after the Accra Circuit court discharged her.

According to the information, Nana Agradaa was arrested at the premises of the court for broadcasting and sharing naked photos of one Emmanuel Appiah on her television channel.

It continued that this act commited by Nana Agradaa goes against the Cyber security act and therefore the law of the land must work.

ASP Haliga who happens to be the inspector handling the case disclosed that the complaint Emmanuel Appiah is a Pastor who came to lodge a complaint against Nana Agradaa some time ago.

The complainant he said informed that Nana Agradaa on her show on her TV station took matters into her hand and showed his naked photos which she managed to get.

Not only that, she also made fun of him on the show which was also streamed live on Facebook and other social media channels.

After lodging the complaint, the police commenced investigations into the case which led to the retrival of the photos from Nana Agradaa.

Watch the video below:

