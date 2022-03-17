- Advertisement -

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has set the records straight on why actress Nana Ama McBrown no longer hosts UTV’s United Showbiz show.

For months now, the show which has become one of the most-watched programmes on Saturday keeps changing hosts for the show prompting people to question why McBrown no longer host the show despite being in the country.

Fans started spreading rumours that she has quit as host while others also revealed that she is on leave and would soon be back to host the show.

But Arnold has set the record straight and has disclosed that Nana Ama McBrown is not coming back to host the show anytime soon.

According to him, Nana Ama has told them and the producers of the show that she is unavailable to continue as host on United Showbiz.

He continued that people should ignore the rumours around that the multi-talented actress has not quit the station but had the approval of the station head to stay away for some time until she is done with whatever she is doing.

Arnold concluded that people should just relax because Nana Ama Mcbrown would soon return as the host of the much-talked-about entertainment show.