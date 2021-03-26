Nana Ama Mcbrown clashes with prosecution team in court, says she will never testify against Bulldog

- Advertisement -

As reported by GHPAGE.COM last week about Nana Ama Mcbrown’s invitation by the Accra circuit court following Bulldog’s pending case with the state, the actress together with her lawyer were present at the Accra circuit court today, Friday 26th March 2021.

The host of United Showbiz on UTV, Nana Ama Mcbrown was accompanied by the producer of the program Rogger Quartey together with Nana Ama’s counsel.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was apparently summoned by the court to appear as witness by the prosecution team.

To the dismay of the prosecution team, Nana Ama Mcbrown refused in the courtroom to be witness for the prosecution team who in this case are the plaintiff.

The host and her lawyer told the court that they are ready to be witness for the court as far as any information is required from them but will never be a witness for the prosecution team.

The prosecution team were highly shocked over the stance by the host of the program as they thought Nana had already consented to be their witness through the documents she signed weeks ago when she was invited by the police.

Nana Ama and her lawyer argued that they only went to the police station to write their statement and provided recordings of the show which were demanded by the Police but never consented to be a witness for the prosecution team.

The prosecution team then told the court they will need much time to speak to with their team for the next line of action thus pleaded for the case to be adjourned.