Where is Nana Ama Mcbrown? – Ghanaians question after UTV announced Yvonne Nelson as new host of United Showbiz

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have questioned the Management of United Television (UTV) after releasing United Showbiz Show’s flier with Yvonne Nelson as host for this week’s edition.

The reason behind the move by the private, free-to-air television station to make Yvonne Nelson the host of the well-watched show remains unknown.

Yvonne will steer affairs together with Kwame A-Plus, BullGod, Arnold Baidoo, Majid Michele and Michy as panel members.

However, some concerned Ghanaians have asserted that there is a brewing issue between Mcbrown and the UTV management led by Fadda Dickson hence her absence this week.

Contrary to the initial claims, others think Nana Ama Mcbrown’s absence this week is due to surgery. They believe the actress cum TV presenter is still having issues with her hand and need time to heal, the reason Yvonne has taken her place.

Could it be that UTV wants to create the buzz and garner attention for their show this time around, thus using the beautiful long-legged actress as host of the show? Saturday is just a day away. Keep calm.