Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has been sighted in another video kissing her daugter Baby Maxin again.

It would be remembered that somewhere last year during a donation to mark her daughter’s birthday the multi-talented actress gave her daughter a passionate kiss that got a lot of people bashing her.

In the new video sighted on her page, Nana Ama is seen playing with her daughter where she was telling her how much she loved her.

The actress then requested for a kiss from Maxin which she gladly gave after which she asked her celebrity mum how she doing.

Nana Ama sharing the video captioned it: “My Thursday Gift from God ? I Love You ?@iambabymaxin #NyameDea #happythursdayBrimm”

Watch the video below:

Hope netizens don’t jump on her again this period.