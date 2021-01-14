type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nana Ama Mcbrown kisses Baby Maxin again in new video
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown kisses Baby Maxin again in new video

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Ama Mcbrown kisses Baby Maxin again in new video
Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin
- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has been sighted in another video kissing her daugter Baby Maxin again.

It would be remembered that somewhere last year during a donation to mark her daughter’s birthday the multi-talented actress gave her daughter a passionate kiss that got a lot of people bashing her.

In the new video sighted on her page, Nana Ama is seen playing with her daughter where she was telling her how much she loved her.

The actress then requested for a kiss from Maxin which she gladly gave after which she asked her celebrity mum how she doing.

Nana Ama sharing the video captioned it: “My Thursday Gift from God ? I Love You ?@iambabymaxin #NyameDea #happythursdayBrimm”

Watch the video below:

Hope netizens don’t jump on her again this period.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
58 %
1.9mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News