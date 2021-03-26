type here...
News

Nana Ama Mcbrown makes her first court appearance

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Actress and presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown has earlier today made her first court appearance after the court summoned her before it.

Last week, an Accra Circuit Court asked that the presenter report herself to the court since she is the main witness in the case between Bulldog real name Lawrence Asiamah Hanson and the state.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was supposed to mount the witness box last week but reports from her camp suggested that her daughter was not feeling well so she could not show up.

She later went to the Police with her lawyer and write down her statement in connection to Bulldog’s threat against President Nana Addo Dankwa on her show.

During the hearing of the case yesterday, despite her police statement, the court summoned her asking that she comes to testify.

Well, she made her first appearance today and shared a video of herself in the company of her manager as they arrive at the court premises.

She captioned it: “I was at the Court today with my boss @rogerquartey_official #NoWorriesvideo @emmanuelmonnieBRIMM”

Watch the video below:

