- Advertisement -

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s exit from UTV to ONUA TV which was very unanticipated, a lot of rumours concerning the reason behind her resignation have been trending on the internet for the past 48 hours.

Although the actress claims she told her former bosses to redefine her show or get her something new to do but they all went into incognito mode after her request.

Detailing what led to her absence from United Showbiz as well as matters that influenced her decision to call it quits during an interview with Johnny Hughes on 3FM, she reportedly said;

READ ALSO: My fans should continue watching UTV – Nana Ama McBrown

“I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let’s think of something new to do, that’s what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let’s think about what is new.

“However, I don’t have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on…I am not here to explain much. This is me, I pray about every step I make, I don’t just move,”

These claims from Mcbrown have strongly been dismissed by an insider who has gone rife on social media despite remaining anonymous.

Speaking in the trending audio, the lady firmly alleged that Mcbrown exited UTV to save her marriage because she was afraid of getting divorced.

As explained by the lady, Mcbrown always quarrelled with her husband because of her late closing time at UTV which is around 1-2 am on Saturdays.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were always fighting because of UTV

Displeased Maxwell Mensah was always on her neck to quit or propose to her producer to have a change in the time of her program but the latter never worked hence she has to leave.

Apparently, Mcbrown was worried that her hubby’s consistent attacks on her to quit UTV might collapse her marriage hence she saved her home by exiting Despite Media.

The lady additionally shared a story on how Mcbrown reportedly broke her arm after she was pushed by Maxwell during one of their heated arguments all because of UTV.

Listen to the trending audio below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Mcbrown for revealing she didn’t inform Despite Media before leaving UTV