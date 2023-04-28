Recall that just a few days ago, reports that went viral on social media alleged that Fadda Dickson who is the head of management at UTV had taken off Mcbrown’s Kitchen from the TV station.

This is because he strongly believes Mcbrown disrespected and betrayed Dr Osei Kwame Despite and himself had for her by exiting without informing them and joining ONUA Tv in the process.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day, Mcbrown confirmed that it’s true that there’s currently a problem with the airing of her show on UTV.

As revealed by the star actress, ‘Mcbrown’s Kitchen’ is her own production hence she pays UTV for it to be aired.

She also claimed that she has contacted the management as to why they no longer televised her who but she’s yet to receive a reply from them with an explanation.

In the dying part of her explanation, Mcbrown subtly jabbed that she’s now at a place she has received enormous love, admiration and respect hence she doesn’t care if UTV decides to terminate her contract with them.

And besides, her show is well known hence there’s no way it’ll collapse even if she moves it from UTV.

